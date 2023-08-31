Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Half Year 2023 Financial Results and Operational Progress on September 07, 2023

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Half Year 2023Financial ResultsandOperational Progress on September 07, 2023

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, August31, 2023 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.).



Conference call details

Date: September 07, 2023

Time: 03:00 pm CEST / 09:00 am EDT



The conference call will be available via phone and webcast.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on Vivoryon's website at: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI37d47846ffb6452eaad13f500e1acec2

It is suggested participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid any delays in attendance.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com







Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact

Stern IR

Julie Seidel

Tel: +1 212-698-8684

Email: SternIR-Vivoryon@sternir.com



Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher

Tel: +49 175 8041816

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

