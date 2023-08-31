

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Singapore dollar retreated from a recent high against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Thursday.



Against the U.S. dollar, the Singapore dollar fell to 1.3507 from a recent near 3-week high of 1.3479. At yesterday's close, the Singapore dollar was trading at 1.3494 against the greenback.



If the Singapore dollar extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.32 against the greenback.



