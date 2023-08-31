HASEGAWA Corporation Starts Selling New Silk-based Skin-care Products on August 21, Set to Introduce Them at MAISON&OBJET PARIS from September 7 to 11, 2023

ICHINOMIYA, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HASEGAWA Corporation, a Japanese producer/supplier of yarn and knitted products of natural fiber with a long history of over 50 years, will first introduce five skin-care products utilizing silk yarn at MAISON&OBJET PARIS, an international trade fair for interior design, to be held from September 7 to 11, 2023. In a bid to take on the new challenge of exploring the possibilities of silk other than for clothing, the company teamed up with manufacturers of "Kumano brushes" and "Banshu-ori fabrics," both Japanese traditional craftworks, to launch the new "LULL" brand and started selling them in overseas markets on August 21. The products are currently available for purchase from the LULL website ( https://lull-silk.com/en ).

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202308248429?p=images

The concept of LULL is a peaceful, relaxing time brought to users by the feeling of silk on their skin. Silk is suitable for skin-care products because it has an amino acid moisturizing ingredient, similar to the skin. Through silk, LULL delivers to customers an enriched time to cherish themselves. There are five products available now as below.

Silk Body Care Brush

Silk Hand Care Gloves

Silk Foot Care Socks

Silk Waffle Towel

Cold Process Soap

For the product description of LULL, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202308248429-O1-7BQ1kn9b.pdf

About MAISON&OBJET PARIS

MAISON&OBJET PARIS is one of the world's largest trade fairs for interior design, and numerous brands and visitors gather from all over the world. Please see below for details about HASEGAWA Corporation's booth.

Duration: 9:30-19:00 (until 18:00 last day), September 7-11, 2023

Venue: Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center

Booth location: HOME LINEN

Booth number: Hall 5A-E87

About HASEGAWA Corporation, visit the company's website:

https://www.hsgwc.co.jp/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hasegawa-corporation-starts-selling-new-silk-based-skin-care-products-on-august-21-set-to-introduce-them-at-maisonobjet-paris-from-september-7-to-11-2023-301914348.html