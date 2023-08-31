

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug manufacturer Sanofi (SNY), announced on Thursday that it has made changes to its executive committee by appointing Houman Ashrafian as Head of Research & Development, Madeleine Roach as Head of Business Operations, and Emmanuel Frenehard as Chief Digital Officer.



Bill Sibold, Head of the Specialty Care GBU will be leaving the company to pursue an external opportunity and will be replaced by Brian Foard on the interim.



Ashrafian's appointment is effective September 11, and he will be responsible to develop world class medicines and grow Sanofi's pipeline.



Dietmar Berger who was leading the R&D on the interim will continue in his role as the chief medical officer and Global Head of Development.



Roach will resume her responsibilities on October 1 in this newly created role and the Business Operations Business Unit will provide best-in-class business support capabilities across the company.



Frenehard's appointment is effective immediately and will be in charge of transforming the company digitally, powered by artificial intelligence.



On Wednesday, shares of Sanofi closed at 99.20 euros down 0.47% on the Paris Stock Exchange



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX