Donnerstag, 31.08.2023

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
30.08.23
17:08 Uhr
15,400 Euro
+0,025
+0,16 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
31.08.2023 | 08:24
148 Leser
SKF appoints Sophie Arnius as Head of Investor Relations

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie Arnius has been appointed Head of Investor Relations, starting latest 24 February 2024. Sophie joins SKF from Electrolux and she succeeds Patrik Stenberg who will continue in his role as Director, Mergers & Acquisitions.

Sophie Arnius has extensive experience from working towards the financial markets and with other relevant stakeholders. She is currently Head of Investor Relations at Electrolux, and she has previously held similar positions at Boliden and BillerudKorsnäs. Sophie will report to Niclas Rosenlew, Chief Financial Officer at SKF.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3826644/2263800.pdf

20230831 SKF appoints Sophie Arnius as Head of Investor Relations

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3211131

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/sophie-arnius,c3211132

Sophie Arnius

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-appoints-sophie-arnius-as-head-of-investor-relations-301914519.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.