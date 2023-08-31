SKF appoints Sophie Arnius as Head of Investor Relations

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie Arnius has been appointed Head of Investor Relations, starting latest 24 February 2024. Sophie joins SKF from Electrolux and she succeeds Patrik Stenberg who will continue in his role as Director, Mergers & Acquisitions.

Sophie Arnius has extensive experience from working towards the financial markets and with other relevant stakeholders. She is currently Head of Investor Relations at Electrolux, and she has previously held similar positions at Boliden and BillerudKorsnäs. Sophie will report to Niclas Rosenlew, Chief Financial Officer at SKF.

