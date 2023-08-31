DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.084 GBP0.934 GBP0.926 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.072 GBP0.932073 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.08098

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,919,343 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3223 1.076 XDUB 09:14:13 00066808178TRLO0 86 1.072 XDUB 10:59:18 00066811743TRLO0 617 1.072 XDUB 11:52:06 00066813288TRLO0 6 1.072 XDUB 12:28:41 00066814078TRLO0 86 1.072 XDUB 12:28:41 00066814077TRLO0 86 1.074 XDUB 12:53:06 00066814577TRLO0 86 1.074 XDUB 13:13:26 00066815140TRLO0 956 1.078 XDUB 13:17:22 00066815332TRLO0 346 1.078 XDUB 13:23:22 00066815523TRLO0 1010 1.080 XDUB 13:30:35 00066815681TRLO0 10 1.080 XDUB 13:30:35 00066815680TRLO0 580 1.078 XDUB 13:32:31 00066815756TRLO0 135 1.080 XDUB 13:43:16 00066816077TRLO0 1182 1.080 XDUB 13:44:38 00066816127TRLO0 1296 1.080 XDUB 13:45:18 00066816139TRLO0 755 1.080 XDUB 13:45:59 00066816152TRLO0 170 1.080 XDUB 13:45:59 00066816151TRLO0 857 1.080 XDUB 13:46:37 00066816160TRLO0 1345 1.080 XDUB 13:47:17 00066816174TRLO0 758 1.080 XDUB 13:47:56 00066816188TRLO0 2185 1.082 XDUB 14:08:14 00066816740TRLO0 852 1.082 XDUB 14:08:14 00066816739TRLO0 2142 1.082 XDUB 14:16:04 00066816944TRLO0 852 1.082 XDUB 14:16:04 00066816943TRLO0 3166 1.084 XDUB 14:36:49 00066817725TRLO0 2892 1.084 XDUB 16:02:29 00066821255TRLO0 321 1.084 XDUB 16:02:42 00066821262TRLO0 4000 1.084 XDUB 16:02:42 00066821261TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2122 92.60 XLON 09:14:13 00066808177TRLO0 925 93.40 XLON 15:26:00 00066819945TRLO0 552 93.40 XLON 15:26:00 00066819946TRLO0 839 93.40 XLON 15:26:00 00066819947TRLO0 1 93.40 XLON 15:26:00 00066819948TRLO0 72 93.40 XLON 15:26:00 00066819949TRLO0 3480 93.40 XLON 15:26:00 00066819950TRLO0 512 93.40 XLON 15:26:07 00066819965TRLO0 148 93.40 XLON 15:35:29 00066820424TRLO0 2192 93.40 XLON 15:35:29 00066820425TRLO0 617 93.40 XLON 15:35:42 00066820435TRLO0 288 93.40 XLON 15:35:42 00066820436TRLO0 2089 93.40 XLON 15:49:29 00066820896TRLO0 56 93.40 XLON 15:49:29 00066820897TRLO0 2270 93.20 XLON 15:59:56 00066821165TRLO0 2157 93.00 XLON 16:04:23 00066821371TRLO0 1680 92.90 XLON 16:13:43 00066821742TRLO0

