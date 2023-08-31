Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
31.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,068 Euro
+0,006
+0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,11009:48
Dow Jones News
31.08.2023 | 08:31
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.084     GBP0.934 
                                    GBP0.926 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.072 
 
                                    GBP0.932073 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.08098

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,919,343 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3223       1.076         XDUB      09:14:13      00066808178TRLO0 
86        1.072         XDUB      10:59:18      00066811743TRLO0 
617       1.072         XDUB      11:52:06      00066813288TRLO0 
6        1.072         XDUB      12:28:41      00066814078TRLO0 
86        1.072         XDUB      12:28:41      00066814077TRLO0 
86        1.074         XDUB      12:53:06      00066814577TRLO0 
86        1.074         XDUB      13:13:26      00066815140TRLO0 
956       1.078         XDUB      13:17:22      00066815332TRLO0 
346       1.078         XDUB      13:23:22      00066815523TRLO0 
1010       1.080         XDUB      13:30:35      00066815681TRLO0 
10        1.080         XDUB      13:30:35      00066815680TRLO0 
580       1.078         XDUB      13:32:31      00066815756TRLO0 
135       1.080         XDUB      13:43:16      00066816077TRLO0 
1182       1.080         XDUB      13:44:38      00066816127TRLO0 
1296       1.080         XDUB      13:45:18      00066816139TRLO0 
755       1.080         XDUB      13:45:59      00066816152TRLO0 
170       1.080         XDUB      13:45:59      00066816151TRLO0 
857       1.080         XDUB      13:46:37      00066816160TRLO0 
1345       1.080         XDUB      13:47:17      00066816174TRLO0 
758       1.080         XDUB      13:47:56      00066816188TRLO0 
2185       1.082         XDUB      14:08:14      00066816740TRLO0 
852       1.082         XDUB      14:08:14      00066816739TRLO0 
2142       1.082         XDUB      14:16:04      00066816944TRLO0 
852       1.082         XDUB      14:16:04      00066816943TRLO0 
3166       1.084         XDUB      14:36:49      00066817725TRLO0 
2892       1.084         XDUB      16:02:29      00066821255TRLO0 
321       1.084         XDUB      16:02:42      00066821262TRLO0 
4000       1.084         XDUB      16:02:42      00066821261TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2122       92.60         XLON      09:14:13      00066808177TRLO0 
925       93.40         XLON      15:26:00      00066819945TRLO0 
552       93.40         XLON      15:26:00      00066819946TRLO0 
839       93.40         XLON      15:26:00      00066819947TRLO0 
1        93.40         XLON      15:26:00      00066819948TRLO0 
72        93.40         XLON      15:26:00      00066819949TRLO0 
3480       93.40         XLON      15:26:00      00066819950TRLO0 
512       93.40         XLON      15:26:07      00066819965TRLO0 
148       93.40         XLON      15:35:29      00066820424TRLO0 
2192       93.40         XLON      15:35:29      00066820425TRLO0 
617       93.40         XLON      15:35:42      00066820435TRLO0 
288       93.40         XLON      15:35:42      00066820436TRLO0 
2089       93.40         XLON      15:49:29      00066820896TRLO0 
56        93.40         XLON      15:49:29      00066820897TRLO0 
2270       93.20         XLON      15:59:56      00066821165TRLO0 
2157       93.00         XLON      16:04:23      00066821371TRLO0 
1680       92.90         XLON      16:13:43      00066821742TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  268223 
EQS News ID:  1715377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.