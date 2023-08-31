Anzeige
31.08.2023 | 08:31
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change 
31-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
 
Retirement of Non-Executive Director 
 
Further to the announcement on 1 August 2023, David Best will retire from the Board with effect from 31 August 2023. 
The Board would like to thank him for his most valuable contribution to the Company throughout his 12 years of service. 
 
Following David Best's retirement, Andrew Hosty will become Chairman of the Board with effect from 1 September 2023. 
 
From 1 September 2023, the Board will comprise four Non-Executive Directors, namely Andrew Hosty, Simon Knott, Jonathan 
Roper and Helen Vaughan. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: 01245 398950 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  268204 
EQS News ID:  1715087 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
