Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change 31-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Retirement of Non-Executive Director Further to the announcement on 1 August 2023, David Best will retire from the Board with effect from 31 August 2023. The Board would like to thank him for his most valuable contribution to the Company throughout his 12 years of service. Following David Best's retirement, Andrew Hosty will become Chairman of the Board with effect from 1 September 2023. From 1 September 2023, the Board will comprise four Non-Executive Directors, namely Andrew Hosty, Simon Knott, Jonathan Roper and Helen Vaughan. For further information please contact: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary Tel: 01245 398950 Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: BOA TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 268204 EQS News ID: 1715087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 31, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)