This first Point of Presence in North Macedonia brings robust, high-speed connectivity to this industrial and commercial capital

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Telesmart Skopje in Skopje, North Macedonia. The new PoP is located at NN Nikola Parapunov, Skopje 1000, North Macedonia.

Telesmart Skopje is located 11.5 miles from the Skopje International Airport in the economic, cultural, and academic center of the country, which is home to the EU's European Institute of Innovation and Technology innovation hub designed to provide local entrepreneurs, innovators, and learners with innovation support and connect them to the European innovation ecosystem. This PoP facility is directly connected to significant European nodes, including the node in Vienna.

This facility serves North Macedonia's growing economy with a wide range of services, including IP, IP VPN, and colocation. This data center uses the latest in technologies for climate control, and fire detection and prevention. Redundant power supplies ensure uptime for clients. It is monitored 24 x 7 with access control to ensure secure operations.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric's first location in North Macedonia and 6th in southern Europe and will provide the region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

"It is exciting to open our first PoP in North Macedonia and connect customers to our worldwide network,"said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "Hurricane Electric is delighted to provide customers with unprecedented IP transit options, furthering HE's commitment that users everywhere have access to the high-speed connectivity necessary for our fast-paced world."

Customers of Telesmart Skopje and in and around Skopje now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 300 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 300 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a ring through Australia and New Zealand. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

