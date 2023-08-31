

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased further in August to the lowest level in almost two years amid cheaper energy costs, the flash estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 4.6 percent increase in July.



Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since September 2021, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 28.6 percent plunge in energy prices, including motor fuels.



At the same time, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew sharply by 10.3 percent, though the rate of growth eased from 11.6 percent in July.



Separate official data showed that annual retail sales growth eased to a 4-month low of 5.0 percent in July from 7.8 percent in June. Sales have been rising since March 2021.



The turnover of the food sector grew 6.8 percent from last year, and that of the food sector by 3.0 percent. Online turnover was 2.5 percent higher.



