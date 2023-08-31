Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31
[31.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.08.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,533,570.00
USD
0
15,502,813.92
10.109
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.08.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
380,398,145.37
100.7144
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.08.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
80,149.96
10.019
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.08.23
IE000LH4DDC2
10,000.00
EUR
0
99,716.84
9.9717