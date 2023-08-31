Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
PR Newswire
31.08.2023 | 09:00
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31

[31.08.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.08.23

IE000JL9SV51

1,533,570.00

USD

0

15,502,813.92

10.109

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.08.23

IE000BQ3SE47

3,777,000.00

SEK

0

380,398,145.37

100.7144

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.08.23

IE000LSFKN16

8,000.00

GBP

0

80,149.96

10.019

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.08.23

IE000LH4DDC2

10,000.00

EUR

0

99,716.84

9.9717


