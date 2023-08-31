Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31
[31.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.08.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,139,000.00
EUR
0
212,345,586.06
8.7968
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.08.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
894,994.34
88.7891