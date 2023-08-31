Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023

GlobeNewswire
31.08.2023 | 09:22
Observation status removed from Estonian Japan Trading Company shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-31 09:20 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 31, 2023 to remove observation status from
Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares (EJTC, ISIN code: EE3100008996) as the
reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied due to the fact that Estonian Japan Trading
Company AS did not publish its audited annual report for 2022 within 6 months
from the end of the reporting period. 

Estonian Japan Trading Company AS published its audited annual report for 2022
on August 30, 2023. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
