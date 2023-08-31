DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.5773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3153556 CODE: NRAM LN ISIN: LU1437016543

August 31, 2023 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)