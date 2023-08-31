DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 236.4722 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2066497 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 268308 EQS News ID: 1715637 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715637&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)