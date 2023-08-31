DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EABG LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.4978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9051773 CODE: EABG LN ISIN: LU2198882362 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198882362 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABG LN Sequence No.: 268438 EQS News ID: 1715909 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 31, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)