Dow Jones News
31.08.2023 | 10:01
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) 

Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) 
31-Aug-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST 
DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.852 
Net Asset Value(s) 
CODE: PRIR LN 
ISIN: LU1931975152 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.852 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52212105 
CODE: PRIR LN 
ISIN: LU1931975152 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIR LN 
Sequence No.:  268405 
EQS News ID:  1715843 
EQS News ID:  1715843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 31, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
