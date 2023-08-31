OptiMargin, a margin analytics software provider, announces the release of WHATif Cloud and API Versions compatible with the SPAN 2 margin methodology developed by CME Group.

WHATif is designed for predictability, forecasting and potential reduction of costs during margin volatility and rising cost of capital. Traders and back-office can run WHATif margin simulations, real time margin snapshots within seconds and across almost all exchanges, with privacy and security as top design considerations.

The free version, available for download on https://optimargin.com/ is cloud-based, significantly upgraded based on user feedback and compatible with the SPAN 2 methodology. The paid version includes access to over 60 exchanges, dedicated API access as well as additional security and privacy measures.

OptiMargin founder, Alex Vugman said: "Customer feedback proves OptiMargin is hitting the sweet spot of a growing need for analytics, while cutting through complexity, especially during the industry's critical transition in margin models."

OptiMargin CTO, Phil Motuzko said: "With the successful launch of the SPAN 2 methodology by CME Group and impending release of IRM 2.3 by ICE, WHATif's cloud version is accelerating calculation speeds while enhancing convenience of use."

About OptiMargin

OptiMargin Software Co. builds margin and risk analytics software for institutional and retail traders including pension funds, Tier 1 banks, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers, risk managers as well as high net worth individuals and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The company provides margin audit, attribution, historical analysis, future forecasting, stress tests, pre and post trade analytics, margin optimization, and compression. For a full list of exchange coverage see www.OptiMargin.com

