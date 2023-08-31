ErmesHotels' Marco D'Amore Wins Innovation Title in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco D'Amore of ErmesHotels has been named in the 2023 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. The co-founder and CEO of the company, which is Italy's leader in the online distribution of accommodation, was the outright winner in his category "Most Innovative CEO in the Hospitality Industry - Southern Europe."

The Business Worldwide CEO Awards seek to identify and celebrate the most inspirational business leaders in the world, across a range of industries. Unlike many other business awards, which look at the companies as a whole, here the spotlight is on the people who lead them. The aim is to give worthy individuals the recognition they deserve while using their examples to inspire others to achieve similar successes.

ErmesHotels uses innovative systems to empower hoteliers and help them remain competitive in an evolving marketplace. In today's fast-paced and competitive hospitality industry, effective distribution management is paramount to enabling hotels to thrive. Recognising the need for a comprehensive and streamlined solution, the Rome-based company can now boast an impressive portfolio of more than 900 clients, making it a leading player in creating simple yet effective technology for hoteliers to optimise their rates and inventories.

IT systems have always been an integral part of the infrastructure behind successful hotel revenue management, but with an increasing need for efficiency behind finance and accounting, online bookings and reservations, a seamless integration of services is crucial. ErmesHotels was born out of a deep understanding of the challenges faced by hoteliers in managing their online and offline distribution channels, including direct bookings and partnerships with travel agencies and tour operators. It provides an easily accessible and secure platform for hotels to enhance their distribution strategies and stay relevant to the travel customers of today. This includes tools like secure, user friendly payment processing and booking software, as well as instant messaging via services like WhatsApp.

Marco brings over 20 years of active experience in hospitality to the table, across managerial, operational, financial and marketing roles. He founded ErmesHotels In 2004, together with two ex-colleagues, Roberto Romano IT expert and Roberto Santecca Marketing. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions, software and service processes, with a DMS (Distribution Management System) which responds to the needs of an evolving market.

The company partners with 12 major payment gateways including PayPal, Stripe and Planet to support multiple currencies, cross-border transactions and local payment methods, which enables hotels to attract and accommodate guests from all over the world.

To find out more, visit https://ermeshotels.com/en/

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2023-ceo-awards-winners/

