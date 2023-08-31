Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sparinvest SICAV - delisting of sub-fund

Last day of trading shares in the below share class under Sparinvest SICAV will be 6 September 2023 due to liquidation. Please notice that trading in units issued by the sub-fund is suspended until the last day of trading. ISIN: LU1735614239 ----------------------------------------------------------- Navn: Sparinvest SICAV Em Markets Bonds EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------- Last trading data: 6 September 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIEMBEURR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 150198 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66