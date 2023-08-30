Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2023 | 19:30
Kvika banki hf.: Resignation of CRO

Thomas Skov Jensen has decided to resign his position as CRO of Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank"). He will continue to work for the bank until a replacement has been found.

Ármann Þorvaldsson, Kvika's CEO:

"Thomas has worked for Kvika and the bank's predecessors since 2007 and as head of risk management, and later managing director of risk management, since 2008. He has built a strong department and proved to be a successful leader through the major changes the bank has gone through in recent years. I would like to thank Thomas for excellent cooperation over the years and a job well done and wish him well in the future."


