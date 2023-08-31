DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 819.2477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63059 CODE: CI2G LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G LN Sequence No.: 268493 EQS News ID: 1716055 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 31, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)