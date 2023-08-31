

- JEFFERIES CUTS CMC MARKETS TO 'UNDERPERFORM' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 80 (190) PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES 888 HOLDINGS PRICE TARGET TO 175 (145) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1630 (1700) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



