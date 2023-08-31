DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise August nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent . Aug 23 Jul 23 Aug 23 Jul 23 Belgien +2,5 -0,6 +2,4 +1,7 Deutschland +0,4 +0,5 +6,4 +6,5 Estland +0,5 -0,4 +4,3 +6,2 Finnland -0,9 +0,3 +3,4 +4,2 Frankreich +1,1 0,0 +5,7 +5,1 Griechenland -0,2 -1,0 +3,4 +3,5 Irland +0,5 +0,2 +4,9 +4,6 Italien +0,2 -1,5 +5,5 +6,3 Kroatien +0,5 +1,2 +8,5 +8,0 Lettland -0,6 +0,7 +5,6 +6,6 Litauen -0,2 -0,3 +6,4 +7,2 Luxemburg +1,9 -0,3 +3,5 +2,0 Malta +0,4 +0,4 +5,0 +5,6 Niederlande +0,5 +1,2 +3,4 +5,3 Österreich +0,4 -0,2 +7,6 +7,0 Portugal +0,8 -0,4 +5,3 +4,3 Slowakei +0,1 -0,3 +9,6 +10,3 Slowenien +0,2 0,0 +6,1 +5,7 Spanien +0,5 -0,1 +2,4 +2,1 Zypern +1,0 +1,3 +3,0 +2,4 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
