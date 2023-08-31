DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWFU LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 234.2551 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47538 CODE: CWFU LN ISIN: LU1681045966 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWFU LN Sequence No.: 268504 EQS News ID: 1716107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)