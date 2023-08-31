

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Thursday after EIA data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended August 25.



Improved Chinese manufacturing data and a weaker dollar on hopes the Fed may pause in September also offered some support as Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning in Florida, causing devasting flooding.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $85.69 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $82.12.



Data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday that crude inventories in the U.S. dropped by 10.584 million barrels last week after a 6.135 million barrels decline a week earlier.



Chinese manufacturing data was better than expected. China's manufacturing activity fell for a fifth consecutive month in August, but the PMI rose to 49.7 - beating forecasts and showing improvement from the July reading.



The dollar index traded weak in European trade after weak growth and labour market data raised hopes the Fed will not raise rates again this year.



