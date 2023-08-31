

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were steady near four-week highs on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of gains.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,944.88 per ounce while US. gold futures were marginally lower at $1,971.55.



The dollar traded weak, and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields declined as weak growth and labor market data released on Wednesday raised hopes the Fed will not raise rates again this year.



While private payrolls posted the smallest gain in five months last month, a revised reading showed the U.S. economy expanded by 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023, down from the initial estimate of 2.4 percent.



A Commerce Department report on personal income and spending is likely to be in focus later today, as it includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



China reported downbeat PMI data earlier today, adding pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus measures.



German retail sales figures disappointed and Eurozone inflation came in unchanged at 5.3 percent in August, while the region's jobless rate stayed stable at 6.4 percent in July.



