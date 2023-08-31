BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 August 2023 were:

597.85p Capital only

607.12p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 29,366 Ordinary shares on 30th August 2023, the Company has 98,805,572 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,404,292 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.