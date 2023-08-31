Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) posted a 3.5% NAV TR in H123, bringing its 12-month return to c 10%. Its portfolio maintains strong last 12-month (LTM) revenue and EBITDA momentum of 17% and 15%, respectively, at end-June 2023 and some of its holdings also benefited from peer multiple expansion (eg KinderCare). PEY's holding-level balance sheet remains solid, with cash and the undrawn part of its credit line covering all of its outstanding investment commitments. PEY reiterated its dividend policy of paying 5% of opening NAV, which implies a c 6.7% yield.

