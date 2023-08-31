EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Publication of Semi-Annual Report
The following document is available for viewing:
Semi-Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/regulatory/semi-annual-report/jpmorgan-etfs-icav-semi-annual-report-ce-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
connie.b.maccurrach@jpmorgan.com
+44 7809 830 116
