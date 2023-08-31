

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) on Thursday reported higher profit and sales in its fiscal 2023. Looking ahead, the company projects soft start in the first quarter, but broad-based and diversified net sales growth in fiscal 2024. In Paris, the shares were losing around 5 percent in the morning trading.



Separately, Pernod Ricard announced organizational changes to further reinforce its consumer-centric strategy and support its next phase of growth and ongoing transformation that commenced in 2015.



An Executive Committee, composed of 9 positions, is replacing the existing Executive Board.



Philippe Guettat, currently Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, is appointed Executive Vice President Global Brands. Further, the company appointed Gilles Bogaert, currently Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard EMEA/LATAM, as the Executive Vice President Global Markets. These appointments follow the retirement of Christian Porta, Managing Director Global Business Development.



For fiscal 2023, Pernod Ricard's Group share of net profit grew 13 percent to 2.26 billion euros from last year's 2 billion euros. Group share of net profit from recurring operations was 2.34 billion euros, up 10 percent from prior year's 2.12 billion euros.



Profit from Recurring Operations was 3.35 billion euros, up 11 percent.



Net sales grew 13 percent to 12.14 billion euros from 10.70 billion euros a year ago. Net sales grew 10 percent organically. The company recorded broad-based growth across all regions with strong pricing execution.



In the fourth quarter, net sales were 2.63 billion euros, with 19 percent organic growth.



Looking ahead, in a challenging environment, the company anticipates broad-based and diversified net sales growth for the full year, with soft start in the first quarter amplified by high comparison basis.



Further, the company confidently reiterated its FY23 to FY25 mid-term financial framework of aiming for the upper end of 4 percent to 7 percent net sales growth and growth of 50/60 basis points in operating margin.



Pernod Ricard also sees share buyback of 500 million euros to 800 million euros in fiscal 2024.



In Paris, Pernod Ricard shares were trading at 185.60 euros, down 4.48 percent.



