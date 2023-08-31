Winlandia set for launch in major European markets including the UK, Norway and Denmark having already gone live in Sweden

Finlandia Casino, the hugely popular online casino brand that has been entertaining Finnish players for ten years, has rebranded to Winlandia so that the operator can expand its reach into core regulated markets across Europe.

Over the past decade, Finlandia Casino has become the go-to online casino destination for Finnish players thanks to its commitment to offering the best possible Finnish customer journey, a huge portfolio of slots, table and live dealer titles, a great selection of payment options and exciting promotions and bonuses.

This top-rated player experience ultimately saw players from other markets sign-up to Finlandia, with this demand being a driving force behind the rebrand and decision to expand into additional markets.

Following the rebrand to Winlandia, the same fun and entertaining experience will now be offered to players in markets such as the UK, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Winlandia plans to stand out from its rivals by tailoring the player experience it offers across games, payments, bonuses and customer service in each market, delivered with a playful Nordic twist and the Finnish Sisu.

By offering a wide selection of games in each market with its portfolio soon to surpass 5,500 titles from all the major developers as well as up-and-coming providers making a name for themselves.

The decision to rebrand from Finlandia Casino came from a desire to expand internationally, but also to keep pace with the decision to dissolve the gambling monopoly in Finland and open the market to other licensed operators over the coming years.

The operator plans to be among the first to apply for a licence in Finland when it can do so. It also has plans to enter other Nordic markets such as Norway, as well as the likes of Canada and New Zealand as it pivots into being a truly international operator.

Christoffer Grönlund, Head of Acquisitions PR at Winlandia, said: "We are so excited to have rebranded to Winlandia and to take our amazing casino experience to more markets such as the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark in the first phase. In the second phase, we will enter Canada and New Zealand."

"The team behind Winlandia is hugely passionate about online casino and delivering the absolute best experience to our players.

"We believe the only way to truly stand out is to excel across all areas and let data lead the way, from brand to bonuses, games to payments and of course customer service. Localisation, personalisation and conversion rate optimisation are also a must for each market.

"We have a very experienced team behind Winlandia with +15 years in iGaming and we know exactly how to deliver this and so much more to players in each market.

"We have some incredibly exciting plans in the works and look forward to more players than ever before being able to enjoy what Winlandia has to offer."

Winlandia is owned and operated by Winlandia Marketing OU. The brand first emerged as FinlandiaCasino.com back in 2014 and went on to become of the most popular online casinos in Finland. Due to new regulations coming into play in Finland, the operator took the decision to rebrand to Winlandia in 2023 so that it can expand its reach internationally and prepare to apply for a licence in Finland. Winlandia promises to deliver a thrilling experience to players it offers more than 5,500 slot, table and live dealer titles as well as a great selection of payments and big bonuses. Its core markets are the Nordics and the UK with plans to expand into Canada and New Zealand.

