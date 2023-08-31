

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rose more than expected in August, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed on Thursday.



The number of unemployed in August increased 18,000 after rising 1,000 in July. Economists had forecast an increase of 10,000.



The unemployment rate held steady at 5.7 percent in August, as expected.



The labor force survey data from Destatis today showed that the adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at 2.9 percent in July.



