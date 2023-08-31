AlayaCare's Chase Potter Recognized in Aging Media Network's Future Leaders Class of 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / AlayaCare, an industry-leading end-to-end platform for home-based care, is proud to announce that Chase Potter, Vice President of Professional Services, has been selected as a member of Aging Media Network's esteemed Future Leaders Class of 2023. This recognition highlights Chase's outstanding contributions, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication to the field of home care.

Chase Potter has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to advancing the home care industry. His strategic insights and forward-looking approach have been instrumental in driving AlayaCare's success as a pioneer in the healthcare space. Chase's ability to navigate complex challenges, coupled with his strong focus on enhancing the quality of care for aging populations, has set him apart as a true industry trailblazer.

"Chase's exceptional contributions, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication have garnered this well-deserved recognition," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "His visionary leadership within the AlayaCare team has played a pivotal role in our mission to transform the home care landscape. We congratulate Chase on this remarkable achievement and look forward to witnessing his continued impact on the industry."

Aging Media Network's Future Leaders Class of 2023 showcases the next generation of leaders reshaping the aging services sector. The program recognizes individuals who have displayed exceptional talent, leadership, and innovation in their respective roles. Chase's inclusion in this prestigious group reaffirms his position as a driving force in the evolution of home and community care.

"I am truly honoured to be selected as a member of the Future Leaders Class of 2023 by Aging Media Network," said Chase Potter. "This recognition underscores the collaborative efforts of the entire AlayaCare team in revolutionizing the home care industry. I am dedicated to continuing our pursuit of excellence and making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve."

Chase's commitment to improving care outcomes and enhancing operational efficiency has been instrumental in establishing AlayaCare as a global leader in the industry. His passion for leveraging technology to address the unique challenges faced by aging populations aligns perfectly with Aging Media Network's mission to drive innovation and excellence in senior care.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end software platform for governments, home-based care organizations, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling and visit verification. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers across the world to propel innovation and healthcare of the future. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

Media Contact:

Hannah Cameron

Director, Content, and Communications

Hannah.cameron@alayacare.com

SOURCE: AlayaCare