Condor Capital Wealth Management Named to NJBiz's 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / We are honored to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management has been selected as a winner of NJBiz's 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ award for the eleventh consecutive year. Condor Capital is listed as part of the financial services industry in the "small company" category. Through a program that conducts confidential surveys of employees, NJBIZ gathers feedback on different employers to offer insights into the most well-liked workplaces in the state. This data is used to analyze various facets of each company, including but not limited to employee benefits, work-life balance, salary, and culture. These factors are all taken into consideration in generating a list of top-ranking employers.

"It is thanks to our employees that we are able to provide exemplary services to our clients," said Condor President, Michael Walliser. "I am grateful to the team for the hard work everyone has put forward for all these years. We will only continue to improve our service offerings from here."

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 25 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J., for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades , please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management