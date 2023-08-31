InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 August 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 30 August 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 498 Lowest price paid per share: £ 60.0600 Highest price paid per share: £ 60.1800 Average price paid per share: £ 60.0973

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 167,403,122 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 498 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 30 August 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 498 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 60.1800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 60.0600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 60.0973

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 30/08/2023 10:41:48 BST 44 60.0600 XLON 833774090725046 30/08/2023 10:41:48 BST 56 60.0600 XLON 833774090725045 30/08/2023 10:41:48 BST 75 60.0600 XLON 833774090725047 30/08/2023 10:41:48 BST 97 60.0600 XLON 833774090725048 30/08/2023 10:53:58 BST 69 60.1200 XLON 833774090725557 30/08/2023 10:59:56 BST 73 60.1200 XLON 833774090725743 30/08/2023 11:05:42 BST 84 60.1800 XLON 833774090725924

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC