InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 August 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|30 August 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|498
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 60.0600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 60.1800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 60.0973
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 167,403,122 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 498 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 30 August 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
498
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 60.1800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 60.0600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 60.0973
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
30/08/2023
10:41:48
BST
44
60.0600
XLON
833774090725046
30/08/2023
10:41:48
BST
56
60.0600
XLON
833774090725045
30/08/2023
10:41:48
BST
75
60.0600
XLON
833774090725047
30/08/2023
10:41:48
BST
97
60.0600
XLON
833774090725048
30/08/2023
10:53:58
BST
69
60.1200
XLON
833774090725557
30/08/2023
10:59:56
BST
73
60.1200
XLON
833774090725743
30/08/2023
11:05:42
BST
84
60.1800
XLON
833774090725924
