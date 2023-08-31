Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
31.08.2023 | 13:14
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 August 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:30 August 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:498
Lowest price paid per share:£ 60.0600
Highest price paid per share:£ 60.1800
Average price paid per share:£ 60.0973

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 167,403,122 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 498 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 30 August 2023
Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

498

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 60.1800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 60.0600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 60.0973

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

30/08/2023

10:41:48

BST

44

60.0600

XLON

833774090725046

30/08/2023

10:41:48

BST

56

60.0600

XLON

833774090725045

30/08/2023

10:41:48

BST

75

60.0600

XLON

833774090725047

30/08/2023

10:41:48

BST

97

60.0600

XLON

833774090725048

30/08/2023

10:53:58

BST

69

60.1200

XLON

833774090725557

30/08/2023

10:59:56

BST

73

60.1200

XLON

833774090725743

30/08/2023

11:05:42

BST

84

60.1800

XLON

833774090725924

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778939/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-the-company-purchase-of-own-shares

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
