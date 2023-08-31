

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $29.73 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $10.51 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $89.11 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $1.07 billion from $0.87 billion last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $29.73 Mln. vs. $10.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.87 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX