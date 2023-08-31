Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.08.2023 | 13:24
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rogue Baron Plc - Total Voting Rights

Rogue Baron Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31

Rogue Baron Plc

("Rogue Baron" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 31 August 2023 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Rogue Baron hereby announces that it has 96,709,743 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 96,709,743 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Rogue Baron Plc take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company Ryan Dolder rdolder@roguebaron.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Narisha Ragoonanthun / Guy Miller+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Aquis Corporate Broker: Peterhouse Capital Limited Lucy Williams+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.