Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5280 | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2023 | 13:34
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: Fly Play hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Fly Play hf. (symbol: PLAY) on
August 31 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on First North Iceland will be increased on September 1, 2023. 

ISIN                    IS0000032936           
Company name                Fly Play hf.           
Total share capital before the increase   860.867.577 (860.867.577 shares) 
Increase in share capital          7.575.759 ( 7.575.759 shares)  
Total share capital following the increase 868.443.336 ( 868.443.336 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1              
Symbol                   PLAY               
Orderbook ID                229790
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.