First North Iceland: Fly Play hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Fly Play hf. (symbol: PLAY) on August 31 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on September 1, 2023. ISIN IS0000032936 Company name Fly Play hf. Total share capital before the increase 860.867.577 (860.867.577 shares) Increase in share capital 7.575.759 ( 7.575.759 shares) Total share capital following the increase 868.443.336 ( 868.443.336 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol PLAY Orderbook ID 229790