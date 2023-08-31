Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Frankfurt
31.08.23
08:20 Uhr
2,920 Euro
-0,080
-2,67 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.08.2023
Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference and the H.C Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference in September

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announced today that Dr. Raj DasGupta will be participating at both the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-12, 2023 and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13, 2023.

Electrovaya, Inc., Thursday, August 31, 2023, Press release picture

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 11-13, 2023

Speaker: CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta
Presentation Time: Monday, September 11 at 10:30 am EST (7:30 am PT)
Format: Presentation & In-Person/and Virtual 1x1 meetings
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City, NY

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Date: September 13, 2023

Speaker: CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta

Presentation Time: Wednesday, September 13 at 3:00-3:25 pm EST in Track 4

Format: Panel Discussion - Ensuring Battery Safety in Demanding Applications
Location: Virgin Hotels Nashville,Nashville, TN

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778864/electrovaya-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-growth-frontiers-conference-and-the-hc-wainwright-annual-global-investment-conference-in-september

