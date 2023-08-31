Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a breakthrough in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab for generative AI photo rendering. This AI tool is expected to drive significant revenue as it is being offered exclusively as part of the Toggle Pro Paid Subscription plan.

With the generative AI photo rendering feature, when users upload a 3D model, regardless of whether it's pre-textured or not, the AI rendering tool can quickly create high-quality 2D images of different texture design ideas for the users' 3D model. It puts the 3D object in a 2D scene and textures it according to the prompt provided by the user. The purpose of these 2D images is to provide users with a quick way of prototyping and visualizing how their 3D model could look in different textures, styles and materials. This feature is especially useful for industry designers in manufacturing sectors who are prototyping designs for their products, such as furniture, automotive, machinery etc.

Here are some examples:

This feature allows users to experiment with diverse texturing concepts before texturing their 3D model. This is especially useful for large models with a large number of texurable parts.

Toggle3D plans on developing a streamlined process that allows users to texture their models directly from their chosen rendered image.

This tool aligns with Toggle3D's vision of building tools that will help users be more productive in the 3D environment by building 3D workflows that are streamlined and accessible.

About Toggle3D.ai



Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

