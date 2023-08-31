Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Totalbanken A/S - Removal from trading

Totalbanken A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in Totalbanken A/S is today, 31 August 2023. Totalbanken A/S is removed due to merger with Sparekassen Danmark. ISIN: DK0060082758 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Totalbanken ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 20): 3,266,666 shares (DKK 65,333,320) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 10349818 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3010 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TOTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3370 ---------------------------------------------------------------- _____________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1163679