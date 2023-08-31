Anzeige
31.08.2023
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Totalbanken A/S - Removal from trading

Totalbanken A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in Totalbanken A/S is today, 31
August 2023. 

Totalbanken A/S is removed due to merger with Sparekassen Danmark.



ISIN:             DK0060082758           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Totalbanken           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 20): 3,266,666 shares (DKK 65,333,320)
----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:            10349818             
----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:              3010               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          TOTA               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         3370               
----------------------------------------------------------------





_____________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

