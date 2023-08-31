Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Dow Jones News
31.08.2023 | 14:07
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading - Valereum Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 
31-Aug-2023 / 12:35 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth market with effect from 12:30, 31/08/2023: 
Valereum Plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: VLRM 
ISIN: GI000A2P2W41 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1716237 31-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
