Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading - Valereum Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 31-Aug-2023 / 12:35 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth market with effect from 12:30, 31/08/2023: Valereum Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: VLRM ISIN: GI000A2P2W41 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1716237 31-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)