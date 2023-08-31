Pixee Medical, a pioneer in augmented surgical guidance technology for joint procedures, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking achievement of Dr. Antoni, assisted by Dr. Dordain, at the Clinique de l'Orangerie in Strasbourg, France. On Thursday 31st of August, he successfully performed the world's first shoulder implant surgery using cutting-edge MR guidance through the innovative Shoulderproduct.

Shoulder+, a mixed reality guidance solution used by a surgeon. credit: Pixee Medical

Advancing Orthopedic Surgery with Mixed Reality Innovation

Shoulder introduces a pioneering navigation tool tailored for primary Total Shoulder Arthroplasty. This remarkable software, integrated into MS HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Glasses, empowers surgeons by delivering precise real-time information regarding the 3D positioning of the implant directly within their field of view. This accurate guidance is made possible through sophisticated 3D tracking of surgical instruments, driven by Pixee's proprietary algorithms. Notably, this solution offers an unparalleled see-through capability, enabling surgeons to see the bones through the skin during minimally invasive surgeries and to enhance operational precision. The benefit expected for patients following surgery with Shoulder is the accuracy of implant positioning. Improving the accuracy contributes to a reduced risk of prothesis revision, an improved joint function and a decreased post-operative pain. Watch Shoulder video

Dr. Antoni: "Having been involved in the product validation steps, I was looking forward to being able to offer my patients this new solution aimed at improving the accuracy of implant positioning, in comparison to standard surgical instrumentation. The entire scapula area, usually not visible during shoulder prosthesis placement, can now be visualized through the glasses and overlaid in real-time onto the patient, providing us with additional control that reinforces safety for both the surgeon and the patient. User-friendly and without cumbersome hardware, this product will fit seamlessly into our daily practice."

Pixee Medical Achieves a Significant Milestone

Shoulder has achieved the coveted CE marking and has a pending FDA 510(k) clearance, marking a significant accomplishment for Pixee Medical. This product not only expands Pixee's portfolio to encompass a new joint, but also introduces a new visualization platform. As a next step, we are embarking on a limited release phase, primed for a worldwide launch with a strong emphasis on Europe, the United States, and Asia. The product will be unveiled at the upcoming ICSES congress in Rome, and we are actively engaging in discussions with distributors and implant manufacturers who share our vision of enhancing access to superior shoulder implant solutions in the burgeoning market.

About Pixee Medical

Pixee Medical's vision is to solidify its global leadership in AR and MR guidance for joint replacements, empowering orthopedic surgeons with cutting-edge technological advancements. The company's surgeon-centric platform caters to knee, hip, and shoulder prosthesis replacements, mitigating challenges related to capital equipment, disposables, evolving techniques, training, and procedure durations. The company's inaugural product, Knee+, has already witnessed over 4500 procedures across 15 countries, including Europe, the USA, Australia, and the emerging Indian market. Pixee Medical anticipates concluding a Series B financing round in September to fuel its expansion and innovation journey.

