Labor shortage has become one of the most pressing challenges for small and midsized enterprises (SME) in OECD countries. The manufacturing sector is hit especially hard by high job vacancy rates. Since robots are becoming easier to install, implement and operate, SMEs have greater access to automation. The new Go4Robotics online platform by IFR provides independent guidance for their automation journey.

"The lack of skilled labor is a strong driver for automation in many countries," says Dr Susanne Bieller, IFR's General Secretary. "In fact, statistics from the EU say that three quarters of all companies across the EU have a problem attracting workers with the required skills."

Robots increase attractiveness of employers

Given a choice, many young people prefer to work in a company that uses future technology. If there is a robot operating on the shopfloor, the employer can advertise a job to prospective employees as work that involves controlling a robot. This is oftentimes a game-changer. Since the robot takes on the 4 "Ds" of dull, dirty, dangerous and difficult work, their use is even more attractive. Employees have more time to skill-up for more interesting jobs.

SMEs learn to use robots

The new online platform Go4Robotics by the IFR raises awareness of the many advantages robotics provide. Small and midsized enterprises find educational content that comes with a checklist. Experts are dispelling myths about segments that are relatively new to automation. Managers learn how to benefit from new trends like easy-to-program robots for non-experts.

About Go4Robotics by IFR

With our Go4Robotics campaign, we want to provide beginners with easily accessible and understandable information and experts with deeper insights into trends and innovations in the robotics industry. As a non-profit organization the mission of The International Federation of Robotics is to promote the use of robotics to address societal challenges and improve the quality of life for all.

