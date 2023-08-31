Touchstorm: Summer 2023 Numbers Reveal Current Winner of TikTok vs. YouTube Rivalry

For the First Time Ever, a Research Paper Does an Apple-to-Apple Comparison of the Global Audience Sizes of TikTok and YouTube: YouTube is 2.3X Bigger Than TikTok

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Touchstorm, a leading video marketing agency, and VideoAmigo, a SaaS analytics platform, have published a new research paper that compares the audience sizes of YouTube and TikTok. It uses data from credible audience measurement sources, revealing that YouTube's audience dwarfs that of TikTok in three critical areas: Global Unique Active Users, U.S. Unique Active Users, and Mobile App Users.





TikTok vs. YouTube Research Paper

TikTok vs. YouTube: Global UAEs, U.S. UAEs, Mobile App Users





According to the paper, 48% of the world's connected population is active every month on YouTube, whereas 20% is on TikTok. This means that YouTube has 2.3X more global Unique Active Users than TikTok. Worldwide, each of the two is disadvantaged equally: YouTube is banned in China and TikTok is banned in India. Both countries have a population of 1.4 billion , and that makes a global comparison feasible. The paper dives into the United States, where this gap is similar. In the U.S., YouTube's 2X dominance over TikTok is almost the same as it is globally.

Looking at mobile alone, plenty of reporters have called TikTok the "Most Downloaded App of the Year." However, there's an obvious flaw in this statistic, but no published article acknowledges it. YouTube comes pre-installed on Android. So, 71% of mobile users in the world do not need to download YouTube. On iOS, TikTok trails slightly behind YouTube. The paper compares mobile app usage and concludes that YouTube's 2023 Mobile Audience is 2X TikTok's.

"As the U.S. contemplates a potential TikTok ban, several articles have surfaced touting huge TikTok audience numbers. Multiple reports assert that TikTok is now far larger than YouTube. Marketers are echoing that idea in everyday conversations. But is it true? Who's bigger? We've conducted an in-depth research study that reveals the truth," said Alison Provost, founder and CEO of Touchstorm.

The research paper is part of Touchstorm's ongoing efforts to provide valuable insights and data-driven solutions to its clients and partners in the video marketing community. The "TikTok vs. YouTube: Audience Size Comparison" paper is available for complementary download. For more information about Touchstorm's services, please contact info@touchstorm.com.

About Touchstorm: Touchstorm is the original YouTube Channel Management agency. What we invented in 2007 is now industry standard. Today, Touchstorm provides online video strategy and execution on both TikTok and YouTube for global brands like Toyota, T-Mobile, Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Grey Goose, Estée Lauder, and more. In addition to paid media, influencer marketing, organic growth, and e-commerce promotion, our big data listening technology turns YouTube's 2.5 billion users into the World's Largest Focus Group, generating invaluable consumer insights for brands. Working in 22 countries globally, Touchstorm supports worldwide operations in 28 languages.

About VideoAmigo: VideoAmigo is a self-serve, all-in-one video data platform. We have replicated YouTube's database and appended it with critical data that both marketers and channel managers need to crack the algorithmic gateways to online content visibility. The platform also reveals topical trends in every category, enables brands to determine what content to make, and tracks performance against closest competition. VideoAmigo unlocks the insights, provides the tools, and creates the access for agencies, media conglomerates, and internal social media teams to grow audiences and earnings on YouTube independently.

Both companies, headquartered in the United States, are owned by Diginary Holdings, a fully independent, minority-certified company founded in 1995.

Contact Information

Ankita Dhawan

Vice President, Marketing

adhawan@touchstorm.com

971525351343

Related Files

TikTokvs.YouTubeAudienceSizeComparison-ResearchPaperbyTouchstorm&VideoAmigo.pdf

SOURCE: Touchstorm LLC