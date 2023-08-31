Verse One Media LLC: VerseOne Rolls Out Worldwide Promotional Services for Artists

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / VerseOne Distribution, a premier provider of music distribution and publishing services, has launched an unparalleled opportunity for its clients - the ability to request top-tier paid promotional services from the Marketplace on the VerseOne user dashboard. These new promotional services are designed to help musicians and labels gain exposure and expand their reach, ensuring maximum visibility for their music and brands.

Services include the distribution of an official press release written by VerseOne to the Associated Press, Google News, and other US news outlets, social media posts on VerseOne's socials, TraceTV promotions, independent playlist pitching, distribution of a pre-written press release to premium music magazines, including Rolling Stone, Earmilk, Album Talks, Notion, Native, Pinch of SOL, and GQ, as well as radio and music video promotions.

In addition, VerseOne now provides billboard advertising opportunities around the world. This newest offering aims to provide artists and independent record labels with an effortless avenue to promote new releases, events, and tours. With locations spanning the globe, including New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, London, and Miami, as well as Saudi Arabia, Australia, and South Africa, VerseOne is committed to helping its artists reach new audiences.

The promise of creative freedom is at the heart of this initiative. VerseOne encourages its artists to utilize this advertising medium to highlight their release in the heart of Manhattan, announce world tours on the streets of Sydney, or unveil music videos amidst the energy of Riyadh. The possibilities are as expansive as the territories covered.

This next-level advertising opportunity is launched with a seamless, user-friendly process. Artists can effortlessly request and secure placements in desired cities, countries, and even territories. VerseOne is committed to making the promotional journey for artists as smooth as possible and bringing their music careers to a new level.

About VerseOne Distribution

VerseOne Distribution offers music distribution, publishing, and synch services to independent artists and labels. Their partnership with over 280+ global DSPs including Spotify, AppleMusic, YouTube, and Pandora, ensures artists receive royalties from digital music stores in any niche market.

