Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRT5 | ISIN: CH1111227810 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFORK HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFORK HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2023 | 13:06
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trifork Holding AG: 13/2023·Trifork Group - Acquisition of an additional 20% of Nine A/S completed

Company announcement no. 13 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 31 August 2023

Trifork completes acquisition of an additional 20% of Nine A/S

Today, Trifork completed the acquisition of 20% of the shares in Nine A/S and now holds 90% of the shares in the company.

As previously announced, the transaction does not affect Trifork's financial guidance for 2023, as Nine A/S was already a consolidated Group company and hence already included in Trifork Group's expectations for revenue, adj. EBITDA, and EBIT.

For more information about the transaction, please see company announcement no. 11/2023 from 26 July 2023.

For more information, please contact


Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 12 56

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Media Relations
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 24 94

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has close to 1,200 employees across 71 business units and offices in 14 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 54 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.