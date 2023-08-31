Trifork Holding AG: 13/2023·Trifork Group - Acquisition of an additional 20% of Nine A/S completed

Company announcement no. 13 / 2023



Schindellegi, Switzerland - 31 August 2023





Trifork completes acquisition of an additional 20% of Nine A/S

Today, Trifork completed the acquisition of 20% of the shares in Nine A/S and now holds 90% of the shares in the company.

As previously announced, the transaction does not affect Trifork's financial guidance for 2023, as Nine A/S was already a consolidated Group company and hence already included in Trifork Group's expectations for revenue, adj. EBITDA, and EBIT.

For more information about the transaction, please see company announcement no. 11/2023 from 26 July 2023.





For more information, please contact



Investors



Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 12 56

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17





Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Media Relations

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 24 94





About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has close to 1,200 employees across 71 business units and offices in 14 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 54 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.