Ress Life Investments A/S Half-Year Report 1 January 2023 - 30 June 2023

Corporate Announcement no. 28/2023: Half-Year Report 1 January 2023 - 30 June 2023

Copenhagen, 31 August 2023

The Board of Directors and the Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S and the Group for the period 1 January 2023 - 30 June 2023:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net loss before and after tax of USD 780,933 for the period 1 January 2023 - 30 June 2023. The net loss for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of -0.2 %, a loss per share of USD 4.71 and a decrease in net asset value of USD 5.06 per share.





The loss before tax mainly arises from actual numbers of maturities being below expected maturities and the average size of maturing policies has also been below average policy size.





The fair value of the Group's investment assets decreased from USD 374,615,230 at 31 December 2022 to USD 365,153,223 at 30 June 2023.





Equity stands at USD 371,118,943 as of 30 June 2023, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,394 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,399 at 31 December 2022.





During the period, 7,193 new ordinary shares were issued.





Management expects that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns for the medium term.





Management maintains expectations that the full year result will be positive.





Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Group's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone: (+46) 8 545 282 27, or to the Group's Chairman Søren Andersen, email: soan@norli.dk.

Yours sincerely

Ress Life Investments A/S

The Board of Directors