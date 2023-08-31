ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL), the market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023, and reiterated its full year 2023 sales and adjusted earnings per share outlook.

"The Caleres team performed at a high level during the second quarter, delivering a strong consolidated operating margin and exceeding adjusted earnings per share expectations despite a choppy macro environment," said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. "Once again, we gained market share in our Lead Brands and Famous Footwear."

"During the quarter, we achieved:

sequential sales improvement from first quarter in the year-over-year change in the Brand Portfolio and Famous Footwear;

outperformance in the Brand Portfolio ecommerce business;

record second quarter gross margin in the Brand Portfolio; and

year-over-year sales growth in Kids at Famous Footwear and an improved year-over-year inventory position heading into the key back-to-school period.

Just as significantly, we strengthened our financial and long-term competitive position by controlling expenses and by putting free cash to work, reducing revolver borrowings by nearly $50 million. We also invested in high-return growth opportunities, including enhancing the omni-channel experience and marketing technologies and analytics, while at the same time returning approximately $20 million to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

(13-weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared to 13-weeks ended July 30, 2022)

Net sales were $695.5 million, down 5.8 percent from the second quarter of 2022; Famous Footwear segment net sales declined 5.1 percent, with comparable sales down 4.3 percent Brand Portfolio segment net sales decreased 7.2 percent Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 74 percent of total net sales

Gross profit was $314.2 million, while gross margin was 45.2 percent; Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 46.2 percent Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 41.3 percent

SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 37.8 percent;

Net earnings of $33.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.95, compared to net earnings of $51.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.38 in the second quarter of 2022;

Adjusted net earnings of $35.2 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.98, which excludes $0.03 related to charges associated with expense reduction initiatives during the second quarter;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $63.6 million, or 9.1 percent of net sales;

Inventory was down 14.3 percent compared to second quarter of 2022, due to disciplined inventory management and improved supply chain flow; and

Borrowings under the asset-based revolving credit facility were $244.0 million at the end of the period.

Capital Allocation Update

In line with its capital allocation priorities, Caleres continued to reduce the borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility, paying down $47.5 million during the second quarter. With this reduction, the company is now at its leverage ratio target of 1.0x on a debt/EBITDA trailing twelve-month basis. In addition, Caleres opportunistically repurchased 763,000 shares for $17.4 million at an average price of $22.86 per share. As of July 29, 2023, approximately 5.6 million shares remained available under the company's share repurchase program. Caleres also invested $10.3 million in capital expenditures and returned $2.5 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend.

The Caleres board of directors recently approved its next quarterly dividend, which will be paid on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

"Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to achieve our full year financial outlook and are reaffirming our 2023 sales and earnings guidance," said Schmidt. "We also remain on course to deliver earnings in excess of the $4.00 per share baseline we established in 2022. This underscores yet again the structural changes to the organization's normalized earnings profile that the team has executed in recent years. We are making progress on our clearly defined strategic initiatives. We continue to leverage the power of our brands, the strength of our diversified structure, and the rigor of our expense management initiatives to position the company for long-term growth and drive even greater value for our shareholders."

For full year 2023, the company is reiterating its diluted earnings per share guidance of $4.02 to $4.22, inclusive of the $4 million of restructuring charges associated with expense reduction actions, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.30 and consolidated net sales to be down 3 percent to down 5 percent.

In addition, Caleres still expects:

Consolidated operating margin of 7.3 percent to 7.5 percent;

Interest expense of $17 million to $19 million;

Effective tax rate of about 25 percent; and

Weighted average shares outstanding of 34.3 million.

The company is revising its forecasted capital expenditures to $50 million to $60 million from $55 million to $65 million. Caleres is fully committed to its strategic initiatives and the change relates to additional visibility on the timing of certain projects.

For third quarter of 2023 the company expects:

Consolidated net sales to be down low-single digits;

Diluted earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.30; and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.35.

Investor Conference Call

Caleres will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today, Thursday, August 31. The webcast and associated slides will be available at investor.caleres.com/news/events. A live conference call will be available at (877) 704-4453 for North America participants or (201) 389-0920 for international participants, no passcode necessary. A replay will be also available at investor.caleres.com/news/events/archive for a limited period. Investors may also access the replay by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the conference pin 13740501.

Definitions

All references in this press release, outside of the condensed consolidated financial statements that follow, unless otherwise noted, related to net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders, are presented as net earnings and earnings per diluted share, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the company's financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the company provides earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and estimated and future operating earnings, net earnings and earnings per diluted share, adjusted to exclude certain gains, charges, and recoveries, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the company's business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company's core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and expectations regarding the company's future performance and the performance of its brands. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include (i) changing consumer demands, which may be influenced by general economic conditions and other factors; (ii) inflationary pressures (iii) supply chain disruptions (iv) rapidly changing consumer preferences and purchasing patterns and fashion trends; (v) customer concentration and increased consolidation in the retail industry; (vi) intense competition within the footwear industry; (vii) foreign currency fluctuations; (viii) political and economic conditions or other threats to the continued and uninterrupted flow of inventory from China and other countries, where the company relies heavily on third-party manufacturing facilities for a significant amount of its inventory; (ix) cybersecurity threats or other major disruption to the company's information technology systems; (x) the ability to accurately forecast sales and manage inventory levels; (xi) a disruption in the company's distribution centers; (xii) the ability to recruit and retain senior management and other key associates; (xiii) the ability to secure/exit leases on favorable terms; (xiv) the ability to maintain relationships with current suppliers; (xv) transitional challenges with acquisitions and divestitures; (xvi) changes to tax laws, policies and treaties; (xvii) our commitments and shareholder expectations related to environmental, social and governance considerations; (xviii) compliance with applicable laws and standards with respect to labor, trade and product safety issues; and (xix) the ability to attract, retain, and maintain good relationships with licensors and protect our intellectual property rights. The company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission contain detailed information relating to such factors, including, without limitation, the information under the caption Risk Factors in Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2023, which information is incorporated by reference herein and updated by the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company does not undertake any obligation or plan to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change.

SCHEDULE 1 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended ($ thousands, except per share data) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Net sales $ 695,533 $ 738,330 $ 1,358,267 $ 1,473,445 Cost of goods sold 381,360 401,515 741,412 809,636 Gross profit 314,173 336,815 616,855 663,809 Selling and administrative expenses 262,823 268,395 515,918 529,194 Restructuring and other special charges, net 1,647 - 1,647 - Operating earnings 49,703 68,420 99,290 134,615 Interest expense, net (5,128 ) (2,584 ) (10,751 ) (4,883 ) Other income, net 1,616 3,217 3,108 6,639 Earnings before income taxes 46,191 69,053 91,647 136,371 Income tax provision (11,826 ) (17,500 ) (22,490 ) (34,833 ) Net earnings 34,365 51,553 69,157 101,538 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 422 375 487 (149 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 33,943 $ 51,178 $ 68,670 $ 101,687 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.95 $ 1.40 $ 1.91 $ 2.74 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.95 $ 1.38 $ 1.91 $ 2.70

SCHEDULE 2 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) ($ thousands) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,098 $ 45,955 Receivables, net 136,549 127,580 Inventories, net 660,690 770,652 Property and equipment, held for sale 16,777 16,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,709 57,827 Total current assets 914,823 1,018,791 Lease right-of-use assets 505,423 516,486 Property and equipment, net 157,717 137,007 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 209,314 221,447 Other assets 116,683 131,477 Total assets $ 1,903,960 $ 2,025,208 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 244,000 $ 348,500 Trade accounts payable 350,020 399,265 Lease obligations 133,743 131,601 Other accrued expenses 228,608 260,434 Total current liabilities 956,371 1,139,800 Noncurrent lease obligations 429,192 451,657 Other liabilities 46,816 48,874 Total other liabilities 476,008 500,531 Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders' equity 464,992 379,133 Noncontrolling interests 6,589 5,744 Total equity 471,581 384,877 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,903,960 $ 2,025,208

SCHEDULE 3 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended ($ thousands) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 125,176 $ 27,251 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (15,044 ) (16,820 ) Capitalized software (1,833 ) (3,906 ) Net cash used for investing activities (16,877 ) (20,726 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 252,000 437,500 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (315,500 ) (379,000 ) Dividends paid (4,997 ) (5,200 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (17,445 ) (41,672 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net (10,010 ) (3,814 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests 1,000 1,500 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (94,952 ) 9,314 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 51 1 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 13,398 15,840 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,700 30,115 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,098 $ 45,955

SCHEDULE 4 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 33,943 $ 0.95 $ 51,178 $ 1.38 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives $ 1,647 1,224 0.03 $ - - - Total charges/other items $ 1,647 $ 1,224 $ 0.03 $ - $ - $ - Adjusted earnings $ 35,167 $ 0.98 $ 51,178 $ 1.38

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 68,670 $ 1.91 $ 101,687 $ 2.70 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives $ 1,647 1,224 0.04 $ - - - Total charges/other items $ 1,647 $ 1,224 $ 0.04 $ - $ - $ - Adjusted earnings $ 69,894 $ 1.95 $ 101,687 $ 2.70

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Pre-Tax Net Earnings (Loss) Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Impact of Attributable Charges/Other to Caleres, Charges/Other to Caleres, ($ thousands) Items Inc. Items Inc. GAAP earnings $ 148,725 $ 195,163 Charges/other items: Organizational changes $ 2,910 2,723 $ - - Expense reduction initiatives 1,647 1,224 - - Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments - (17,374 ) - 746 Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation - - 1,918 1,424 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 1,011 750 Total charges/other items $ 4,557 $ (13,427 ) $ 2,929 $ 2,920 Adjusted earnings $ 135,298 $ 198,083

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 414,238 $ 436,375 $ 300,873 $ 324,060 $ (19,578 ) $ (22,105 ) $ 695,533 $ 738,330 Gross profit 191,479 213,605 124,124 124,142 (1,430 ) (932 ) 314,173 336,815 Gross margin 46.2 % 48.9 % 41.3 % 38.3 % 7.3 % 4.2 % 45.2 % 45.6 % Operating earnings (loss) 40,630 62,496 26,828 29,410 (17,755 ) (23,486 ) 49,703 68,420 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 40,830 62,496 27,709 29,410 (17,189 ) (23,486 ) 51,350 68,420 Operating margin 9.8 % 14.3 % 8.9 % 9.1 % n/m % n/m % 7.1 % 9.3 % Adjusted operating earnings % 9.9 % 14.3 % 9.2 % 9.1 % n/m % n/m % 7.4 % 9.3 % Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis) (4.3 ) % (3.1 ) % 3.9 % 23.5 % - % - % - % - % Number of stores 861 881 94 85 - - 955 966

n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating earnings (loss) $ 40,630 $ 62,496 $ 26,828 $ 29,410 $ (17,755 ) $ (23,486 ) $ 49,703 $ 68,420 Charges/Other Items: Expense reduction initiatives 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 - Total charges/other items 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 - Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 40,830 $ 62,496 $ 27,709 $ 29,410 $ (17,189 ) $ (23,486 ) $ 51,350 $ 68,420

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 763,396 $ 820,877 $ 626,389 $ 689,800 $ (31,518 ) $ (37,232 ) $ 1,358,267 $ 1,473,445 Gross profit 350,611 402,839 267,982 263,441 (1,738 ) (2,471 ) 616,855 663,809 Gross profit rate 45.9 % 49.1 % 42.8 % 38.2 % 5.5 % 6.6 % 45.4 % 45.1 % Operating earnings (loss) 57,686 112,184 69,497 70,760 (27,893 ) (48,329 ) 99,290 134,615 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 57,886 112,184 70,378 70,760 (27,327 ) (48,329 ) 100,937 134,615 Operating earnings % 7.6 % 13.7 % 11.1 % 10.3 % n/m % n/m % 7.3 % 9.1 % Adjusted operating earnings % 7.6 % 13.7 % 11.2 % 10.3 % n/m % n/m % 7.4 % 9.1 % Comparable sales % (on a 26-week basis) (6.3 ) % (3.5 ) % 7.0 % 43.8 % - % - % - % - % Number of stores 861 881 94 85 - - 955 966

n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating earnings (loss) $ 57,686 $ 112,184 $ 69,497 $ 70,760 $ (27,893 ) $ (48,329 ) $ 99,290 $ 134,615 Charges/Other Items: Expense reduction initiatives 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 - Total charges/other items 200 - 881 - 566 - 1,647 - Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 57,886 $ 112,184 $ 70,378 $ 70,760 $ (27,327 ) $ (48,329 ) $ 100,937 $ 134,615

SCHEDULE 6 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ thousands, except per share data) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Net earnings $ 34,365 $ 51,553 $ 69,157 $ 101,538 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (422 ) (375 ) (487 ) 149 Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,943 51,178 68,670 101,687 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,513 ) (2,226 ) (2,990 ) (4,216 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 32,430 $ 48,952 $ 65,680 $ 97,471 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 34,280 35,031 34,343 35,620 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - 467 - 467 Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 34,280 35,498 34,343 36,087 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.95 $ 1.40 $ 1.91 $ 2.74 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.95 $ 1.38 $ 1.91 $ 2.70

SCHEDULE 7 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Adjusted net earnings $ 35,589 $ 51,553 $ 70,381 $ 101,538 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (422 ) (375 ) (487 ) 149 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 35,167 51,178 69,894 101,687 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,568 ) (2,226 ) (3,044 ) (4,216 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 33,599 $ 48,952 $ 66,850 $ 97,471 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 34,280 35,031 34,343 35,620 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - 467 - 467 Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 34,280 35,498 34,343 36,087 Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.98 $ 1.40 $ 1.95 $ 2.74 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.98 $ 1.38 $ 1.95 $ 2.70

SCHEDULE 8 CALERES, INC. CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND DEBT/EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO (NON-GAAP METRICS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 33,943 $ 51,178 Income tax provision 11,826 17,500 Interest expense, net 5,128 2,584 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,734 11,997 EBITDA $ 63,631 $ 83,259 EBITDA margin 9.1 % 11.3 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 35,167 $ 51,178 Income tax provision (3) 12,249 17,500 Interest expense, net 5,128 2,584 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,734 11,997 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,278 $ 83,259 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.4 % 11.3 %

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ thousands) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 148,725 $ 195,163 Income tax provision 20,996 65,834 Interest expense, net 20,132 12,079 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 1,011 Depreciation and amortization (1) 50,105 50,065 EBITDA $ 239,958 $ 324,152 EBITDA margin 8.4 % 11.0 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 135,298 $ 198,083 Income tax provision (3) 38,980 65,843 Interest expense, net (4) 20,132 10,161 Depreciation and amortization (1) 50,105 50,065 Adjusted EBITDA $ 244,515 $ 324,152 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.6 % 11.0 % (Unaudited) ($ thousands) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 244,000 $ 348,500 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 239,958 324,152 Debt/EBITDA 1.0 1.1

_____________________________ (1) Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets. (2) Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (3) Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4. (4) Excludes the fair value adjustment to the Blowfish purchase obligation, as reflected on Schedule 4.

SCHEDULE 9 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS) - THIRD QUARTER AND FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited) Third Quarter 2023 Guidance Fiscal 2023 Guidance Low High Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.30 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.35 $ 4.10 $ 4.30

