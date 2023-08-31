Options Technology, the leading provider of financial technology and global market data solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Raptor Trading Systems, a globally recognized provider of multi-asset trading solutions.

The two leading technology organizations have united to bring more choice and competitive offerings to enhance the Canadian trading landscape. This partnership seamlessly integrates resilient and scalable colocation with proven managed solutions for traders and financial institutions, to upgrade connectivity and OMS capabilities. The combined offerings will provide Canadian financial institutions with access to more options to enhance their trading technology stacks with minimal disruptions or risk.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options commented, "At Options, our commitment to excellence, innovation, and ensuring clients thrive in an ever-evolving financial market is the cornerstone of our business. We are delighted to continue that mission with our Raptor Trading Systems partnership. Together, we seek to empower traders and financial institutions with cutting-edge tools, setting new standards for success across the Canadian markets and beyond."

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services, which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Teddy Lardos, CEO of Raptor Trading, noted, "Raptor Trading's enduring commitment to the Canadian market spans two decades, empowering firms of all sizes to compete with global giants. Our partnership with Options significantly enhances our scale and global reach, commensurate with our significant contributions to this market. As we expand together, we anticipate even greater client benefits and opportunities and are elated to collaborate with Options."

Raptor Trading Systems is a leading provider of high-performance trading solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of financial institutions, brokers banks, hedge funds, asset managers, and professional traders. Raptor specializes in providing comprehensive, hassle-free managed OMS and connectivity solutions, offering unparalleled flexibility and transparency.

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its appointment of Scott Feagans to SVP Sales Engineering, its achievement of Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Data and AI, and its partnership with GO Markets

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About Raptor Trading Systems (www.raptortrading.com

Raptor stands as the foremost independent provider of global managed connectivity solutions and OMS. Catering to a diverse clientele across institutional and retail trading sectors worldwide, Raptor's suite of solutions empowers a wide array of industry stakeholders, facilitating the annual routing and management of billions of messages.

